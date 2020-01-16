The armed robbery of a North Carolina ABC store has been added to the spree of business holdups that hit Danville over the past week.
On Thursday morning, the Caswell County Sheriff's Office charged each of three Danville men with single counts of "robbery with a dangerous weapon" in connection to a holdup in Yanceyville, North Carolina,.
The men — Johnny Wayne Burton, 32, Quintell Kamaile Saunders, 23, and Tyree Murphy, 20 — were already being held without bond in the Danville City Jail when the charges from the bordering state were announced.
It turns out that Danville police originally arrested them in connection with the armed robbery of Charlie's Stop and Shop No. 2 on Westover Drive on Saturday and the Astoria Hotel on Piney Forest Road on Tuesday night, both in the city.
The link tying the three events together began shortly after the Piney Forest Road hotel robbery, Danville court documents show. In that robbery, police said that two men in masks, gloves and armed with handguns entered the hotel office demanding money and an electronic device — later identified to be a phone —from the clerk at gunpoint.
"Suspects removed an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from the business at this time, and forced the employee to hand over an electronic device," Danville detective J.M. Masi wrote in a search warrant.
During the investigation of the hotel robbery, Danville investigators determined that the suspects "matched the description of a robbery that occurred within Caswell County, N.C.," a search warrant states. Police also report connecting them to the robbery of the Westover Drive convenience store on Saturday.
Surveillance footage from the hotel caught the two suspects as they walked into the business office and again as they left. Other footage captured the suspects' vehicle — a silver 2008 BMW sedan — moments before the business was robbed.
Later that night, deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office spotted a car matching the description of the BMW. They contacted the city police, which sent a patrol car to assist with the impending arrest. Burton and Saunders — the occupants of the vehicle — were arrested around midnight without incident, police report.
A search of the car revealed three cellphones, two fanny packs, receipts, a box of ammunition, a key card and DNA evidence, all items that a search warrant states are related to the hotel robbery.
"Burton later admitted to being the driver during the robbery [of the convenience store]," Danville detective J.A. Amos wrote in a criminal complaint. "Burton acknowledged that he received US currency for being the driver before, during, and after the robbery."
Police report arresting Murphy late Wednesday morning.
Each man has a preliminary hearing set for March 17 in Danville General District Court.
