Police arrest suspect in Pittsylvania County homicide, say children were home and called 911 when slaying occured

On the day he was released from the hospital, Virginia State Police charged a 40-year-old Pittsylvania County man in last week's homicide and revealed three children were in the home and called 911 when the slaying occured.
Officials on Thursday morning announced the arrest of Jesus Aramando Ochoa Sanchez, in the death of 39-year-old Xochil Ochoa. Sanchez is charged with first-degree murder and assault on a police officer in the July 11 incident.
"Sanchez was shot after a confrontation with Pittsylvania County deputies which responded to the home after receiving the 911 call from the children," wrote Stg. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police.
The cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the chest, Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, told the Register & Bee on Wednesday.
County deputies were sent to 8601 Mount Cross Road around 4:30 p.m. on June 11 after receiving a 911 call indicating that a woman had been killed, and dispatchers could still hear gunshots in the background of the call, state police have reported. The deputies arrived to find a man who wouldn’t put down his gun.
A state police report later on June 11 stated more shots were fired, though it did not specify if the officers or the suspect fired them. The suspect was ultimately shot and airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke with serious injuries.
Sanchez was arrested on Wednesday by state police special agents after being released from the hospital, Garletts reported.
Police believe an argument at their home on Mount Cross Road lead to the slaying, which happened with three children in the house.
The children were able to run from the home and were not harmed, police report.
"Investigators continue piece the together events which took place leading up to the murder, and will turn the file over to the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney's Office upon the completion of the investigation," Garletts wrote.
State police there were no injuries to law enforcement officers at the scene.