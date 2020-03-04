Danville police have identified and charged two 19-year-old suspects in Tuesday's shooting on Seeland Road that did not injure anyone but shook up residents. They have arrested one while another is at large.
Quentin Dewhan Pinchback, 19, of Danville was arrested in connection with the shooting, while 19-year-old Kalob Wayne Jones has been charged and is still wanted, police reported.
The charges against the two teenagers are attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a moving vehicle and shooting at a vehicle. Nobody was reported injured in the shooting.
A 911 call brought authorities to the scene, where at least one vehicle had been damaged by the gunfire. Another 911 call led police to the 100 block of Willoughby Place, where they found another vehicle with a broken rear windshield and later determined that the two calls were connected.
Authorities are still investigating the circumstances led to the shooting.
Police are conducting a community walk along Seeland Road on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the location of Jones should call the Danville police at (434) 793-0000 or report through the CARE app.
