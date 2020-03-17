The Pittsylvania Pet Center is both asking people to not surrender healthy pets at this time and to consider fostering a dog or cat amid the international outbreak of COVID-19.
Roughly 40% of the animals that come into the shelter are surrendered by their owners, and the pet center is asking those owners to wait during this national emergency.
“We are asking owners who are not facing an immediate crisis to hold their pets for up to four weeks and consider surrender at a later date,” James McLaughlin, director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center, wrote in a news release.
Adoptions began to slow down in the past half week and the goal with the request is to make sure the facility does not become inundated with too many pets.
"What we're trying to do is avoid a bottleneck where adoptions slow down ... and [animals] keep pouring in," McLaughlin said.
While requesting owners to wait, the shelter will continue to accept surrendered pets from people who have an immediate need and a scheduled appointment. The center is following a recommendation from the National Animal Care & Control Association.
During this time, pet adoptions will continue as normal and animal control officers will respond to high priority calls.
The center is also seeking 200 “on call” emergency fosters who will temporarily take an animal home if the shelter is to reach critical capacity. The largest need is for medium to large dogs. Currently, the shelter has roughly 120 dogs and 120 cats, McLaughlin said.
The World Health Organization has reported that there is no evidence indicating that dogs or cats can be infected or spread the virus.
Anyone interested in being an on-call emergency foster place by emailing the pet center at petcenter@pittgov.org, or calling at (434) 432-1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.