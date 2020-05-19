CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night urging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to rescind requirements regarding the mandated closure of some businesses and to allow "'non-essential' and retail businesses to open under specific COVID-19 health practices.”
“Businesses should be allowed to open while being cognizant of and actively practicing public health guidelines to minimize the transmission of COVID-19,” the resolution states.
Under the current phase of Northam’s three-step reopening guidelines, non-essential retail businesses are allowed to operate at 50% of capacity, restaurants can seat patrons outdoors at 50% capacity and churches can hold in-person services at 50% capacity. Northern Virginia, the city of Richmond and Accomack County have received Northam's permission not to open for phase one.
Pittsylvania County currently has 26 cases of COVID-19, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The number of cases has grown by nine in the past week.
Across the state, the seven-day average of the percentage of positive tests is trending downward, a key metric used for initiating and maintaining the first phase of reopening. In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, that percentage has leveled and begin rising slightly in the past few days, but is still well below the state average. Statewide, the seven-day average is more than 15% compared to just over 5% in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Ronald Scearce, Westover supervisor, had proposed the supervisors consider this resolution at their meeting.
“I think [Northam] is taking one solution to the whole state, and I think he’s wrong,” Scearce said.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Northam two weeks ago asking him to implement a regional approach in lifting restrictions, and the Bedford County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in favor of such a move the week before.
In a work session earlier on Tuesday, the supervisors agreed that they wanted to pass some type of communication to the governor expressing a desire to be able to reopen sooner and that a resolution would be the best way to do that.
During the meeting and in discussions with the Register & Bee, supervisors said social distancing guidelines and other recommendations from health officials should still be followed.
Added Supervisor Joe Davis: “I’m not trying to say that this is not critical and this is not a threat to human life, but I am saying that the county needs to get moving and open up and everybody needs to practice good distancing."
As leaders were considering whether a resolution or a letter would be best, Charles Miller, supervisor for the Banister District, recalled the county passing a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary as causing some response.
Ben Farmer, supervisor for the Callands-Gretna District, said he voted in favor of the resolution because he knows that is what his constituents would want him to do, but he doesn’t expect Northam to allow any changes.
In an email, Northam’s Press Secretary Alena Yarmosky explained that the current guidelines are “a floor and not a ceiling,” but said that Northam “appreciates input from localities and will continue to take all into consideration.”
Bob Warren, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, explained that he has been in conversations with officials in Northam’s office about why state officials chose to shut down the entire state — and not just the heavily populated areas — to begin with.
“If we happen to have an outbreak in a rural area, we don’t have the infrastructure and relationship with the hospital to accommodate that situation,” he said.
Warren did vote in favor of the resolution.
Vic Ingram, Tunstall District supervisor, said that he owns several businesses in the community and knows first-hand that small businesses are struggling to stay afloat right now.
“You just have to move the safeguards and move on with life," he said. "We cannot stay locked up in our homes forever.”
