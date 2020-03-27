After February’s announcement that the Callands Festival would not take place this year, the Pittsylvania Historical Society announced on Thursday that it will be hosting “Pittsylvania Heritage Day” on Oct. 3 in Chatham.
The celebration of Pittsylvania County history, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include tours of several historical downtown buildings, different events throughout the town, book sales, re-enactments and a concert at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
“We believe this will be a fun, family-friendly day and a great opportunity for the public to engage with local history,” said Bill Guerrant, president of the Pittsylvania County Historical Society.
The 1813 historic clerk's office and museum, the county's old courthouse built in 1853, a tobacco barn and other buildings will be open to the public.
A community staple that brought dozens of vendors and thousands of visitors every year for decades, the Callands Festival will not be held this year because of “circumstances beyond our control,” according to a letter the Pittsylvania Historical Society sent to the vendors.
