Pittsylvania County, towns still working through how to use CARES Act Funding

After Pittsylvania County received more than $5.6 million in federal funding from the Federal CARES Act last week, different departments have already been busy submitting requests for funding and reimbursements.
As of the beginning of last week when several officials reviewed requests, there had been more than 30 submitted applications totaling over $2.8 million, said Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde. Some were already approved, others denied and yet others deferred, but at this time, public safety and protection have been the most obvious choices to receive the funding, she said.
“We had lots of public safety applications, which are almost like a no-brainer,” she said. “Anything public-safety related is probably covered.”
The funds, which come from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed in late March, may be used only to cover necessary expenditures incurred as a result of the coronavirus, weren’t in the original budget and incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Localities will have to return any money not used by Dec. 30, but if audits later deem that money was spent on things not directly related to COVID-19 then they will have to return the money with interest.
Localities are not allowed to use the federal funds to replace lost tax revenue.
“At this point, federal guidance indicates that the CRF [Coronavirus Relief Fund] funds can only be used for the direct costs associated with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot be used to make up for revenue shortfalls,” Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lane wrote in a letter to Virginia localities when the funds were released.
The CARES committee in Pittsylvania County — which consists of Kim VanderHyde, Public Safety Director Chris Slemp and Community Development Director Emily Ragsdale — is reviewing applications for funding and has established some overarching priorities about how the funds should be used. Personal protection equipment, cleaning, information technology and infrastructure, economic development, and social services were all listed as priorities, Vanderhyde said.
Officials declined to provide the list of applications to the Register & Bee before the board of supervisors can review them.
The Virginia Department of Health had requested funding from Pittsylvania County for additional COVID-19 testing. During their meeting on Tuesday, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will have the option of signing a memorandum of agreement to provide $200,000 of the $5.26 million to the the Virginia Department of Health for the purchase of testing kits to be used locally.
Pittsylvania County Schools received roughly $1.9 million through the act, and have also put in a request for funding for 3,000 new Chromebooks for students to use, Vanderhyde said. That request was deferred because county officials want to hear more about how the school division will receive their federal dollars.
Tracey Worley, director of finance for Pittsylvania County Schools, said the division has not yet filled out applications for funding because they are waiting to hear from the several private schools within the county, but she expects most of the funding will go toward operating expenses.
“What we’re looking at is being able to pay all of our general operating expenses,” she said. “We still don’t have an estimate of what our sales tax or lottery revenues are going to look like next year.”
Virginia localities were also directed to funnel some of the funds to the towns within their borders. With amounts based on population, Gretna has received just over $105,000, Hurt over $107,000 and Chatham $125,000, Vanderhyde said.
Patsy Budd, clerk and treasurer of the town of Gretna, said the town is looking to use its funding mostly on things like personal protection equipment and other safety measures to protect their citizens and employees.
“We don’t have any grand and glorious and huge plans,” Budd said. “We’re just really taking this slowly and reviewing what an actual need might be rather than just carelessly spending it.”
In Hurt, officials are looking to use the funds to help the town continue providing free meals for children twice a week, to cover the purchases of personal protection equipment and for the purchase a remote server, said Mayor Gary Hodnett.
“[The funds are] certainly not enough to cover all that we’ve incurred... but it’s not the tip of the iceberg either,” Hodnett said.
When asked on Thursday, Chatham Town Manager Richard Cocke was not aware that the town was receiving any funding from the CARES Act. On Saturday, he told the Register & Bee that the town is “still working on it.”
City of Danville officials have stated they will use the more than $3 million received to help cover costs for providing grants and loans to small businesses and help those who are behind on their utility bills. The funds will also be used to pay for installing hand-sanitizer stations in public buildings, hiring temporary workers to clean and sanitize in high-traffic areas in city facilities, buying masks, hand sanitizer and safety information kits to give out to low-income people, a marketing campaign encouraging social distancing, and upgrading it conference rooms to improve their sound systems for officials meeting virtually.
Danville Public Schools are receiving roughly $3.2 million in funding through the CARES Act, which the division is planning to spend on technology to enable students to learn remotely.
For Virginia localities, Vanderhyde said they want to be careful and thoughtful on how they use the money because have been lots of questions about whether certain costs would actually be covered by the act.
“It’s not saying how it’s going to be audited, who’s going to come in and check,” she said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
