Pittsylvania County, towns still working through how to use CARES Act Funding

After Pittsylvania County received more than $5.6 million in federal funding from the Federal CARES Act last week, different departments have already been busy submitting requests for funding and reimbursements.

As of the beginning of last week when several officials reviewed requests, there had been more than 30 submitted applications totaling over $2.8 million, said Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde. Some were already approved, others denied and yet others deferred, but at this time, public safety and protection have been the most obvious choices to receive the funding, she said.

“We had lots of public safety applications, which are almost like a no-brainer,” she said. “Anything public-safety related is probably covered.”

The funds, which come from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed in late March, may be used only to cover necessary expenditures incurred as a result of the coronavirus, weren’t in the original budget and incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Localities will have to return any money not used by Dec. 30, but if audits later deem that money was spent on things not directly related to COVID-19 then they will have to return the money with interest.

Localities are not allowed to use the federal funds to replace lost tax revenue.