Pittsylvania County will host four community meetings to present the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and receive citizen input. 

The meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on the following days at these locations:

  • March 9th at Tunstall High School
  • March 10th at Gretna High School
  • March 16th at Dan River High School
  • March 19th at Chatham High School

The Pittsylvania County administrator will submit his proposed budget sometime in the next few days. The finance committee — composed of a few members of the Board of Supervisors — will consider this budget in a meeting on Thursday. 

A public hearing for both the full county budget and the Pittsylvania County Schools budget will be held in late March. Both budgets will be approved at a special meeting of the County Board of Supervisors about a week later. 

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

Recommended for you

Load comments