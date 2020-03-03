Pittsylvania County will host four community meetings to present the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and receive citizen input.
The meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on the following days at these locations:
- March 9th at Tunstall High School
- March 10th at Gretna High School
- March 16th at Dan River High School
- March 19th at Chatham High School
The Pittsylvania County administrator will submit his proposed budget sometime in the next few days. The finance committee — composed of a few members of the Board of Supervisors — will consider this budget in a meeting on Thursday.
A public hearing for both the full county budget and the Pittsylvania County Schools budget will be held in late March. Both budgets will be approved at a special meeting of the County Board of Supervisors about a week later.
