Thousands of feral, stray cats roam throughout Pittsylvania County, frequently reproducing and spreading disease, said Pittsylvania Pet Center Director James McLaughlin.
Many of those cats, which are wild and cannot be socialized, end up in the pet center or Danville Area Humane Society. So Pittsylvania County supervisors want to implement a new strategy to deal with all the stray, feral cats: trap them, have them neutered, vaccinated, and ear-tipped, and then returned to their territory.
“The objective is to reduce overpopulation, reduce transmission of disease, and ultimately it’s going to reduce the number of cats that come into our shelter," McLaughlin said.
Between 2013 and 2018, more than 16,400 cats were accepted by the Pittsylvania Pet Center and Danville Area Humane Society, and roughly 13,000 of those were euthanized, either because they could not be socialized or were sick.
When they are not spayed or neutered, cats can begin having kittens as early as four months of age and can have as many as three litters — which average four kittens each — per year. This leads to exponential growth. According to the North Shore Animal League America, one female and her mate producing two litters of 2.8 surviving kittens annually would result in more than 2 million cats within eight years.
This leads to overcrowding of shelters and high euthanasia rates. A database compiled by the Petco Foundation shows that in 2018, 96% of cats that came through the Pittsylvania County shelter were saved, compared to only 28% of those that went through the Danville Area Humane Society.
Part of that is because the Danville center is a true open-admission shelter, which takes every animal brought to it, while the Pittsylvania Pet Center has a policy against accepting surrendered pets. So many of those feral cats from the county also find their way to the Danville Area Humane Society, said Paulette Dean, director of the shelter.
Both the Danville and Pittsylvania centers provide financial assistance for people looking to spay and neuter their animals. Since the early 1990s, the Danville Area Humane Society has spent nearly $1 million helping city and county residents spay and neuter their animals. Dean, however, believes that the idea of a trap neuter return program is cruel.
“Just because a cat has been spayed or neutered, doesn’t mean it is safe from starvation or being picked up by hawks or being hit by cars," she said.
The board of supervisors voted on Monday to implement the new strategy. Vic Ingram, supervisor in the Tunstall District, was the lone voice that voted against adopting the strategy. He could not be reached for comment on this story.
Permanently removing a colony of feral cats wouldn't necessarily work to curb the population. Instead, in what is called a vacuum effect, more cats will simply move into the territory.
“You can remove cats and it's a very temporary Band-Aid fix," said Becky Robinson, president and founder of Alley Cat Allies, a nonprofit dedicated to humane treatment of cats. "It creates a vacuum for the remaining cats to move in and reproduce. Trap-neuter-return stops that cycle.”
Alley Cat Allies promotes trap-neuter-return as the most humane option for the animals and best economic for the localities and shelters.
Unless a feral cat shows signs of being injured or sick, the Pittsylvania Pet Center and Pittsylvania County Animal Control will no longer pick up or receive them. Instead, the county will work with both Alley Cat Allies and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to trap the animals and have them neutered and vaccinated at local clinics.
“As we’re trapping, we’re going to weed out the true ferals from the cats that are domesticated that we can place in a home," McLaughlin said. “Our goal is to reduce the number of cats that are unwanted and reduce the cost on county citizens."
A bill is currently before the Virginia Assembly that would confirm the ability of both public and private shelters to operate trap, neuter, and return programs for cats.
While the process has been proven to reduce the number of wild cats and cats taken into the animal shelters in other localities, such as Alexandria and Arlington, the strategy does not provide instant results. It will likely take two to three years before the colonies begin to decrease in size and the number of cats going into the shelters begins to decline.
