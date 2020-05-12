CHATHAM — During a finance committee meeting on Tuesday evening with the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, county staff and officials discussed the impact COVID-19 could have on the remainder of the current fiscal year and the upcoming budget.
County administration believes the county can complete the current fiscal year — which ends on June 30 — in a good financial position due to a successful first eight months.
“I still feel good that we’re going to finish the year in the black,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
Locally, the county is expecting a worst-case scenario of $1.37 million in lost revenue or added expenses for the upcoming fiscal year. And that doesn't include any state reductions.
“None of this that you’re looking at here represents any of the cuts by the state, and I think that is the scariest part,” Smitherman said. “If they were to cut us just $2 million bucks, that would send us scrambling.”
County leadership developed two phases of cuts that could be made for the upcoming fiscal year. The first includes almost $900,000, and includes cutting several proposed new positions — an EMS coordinator, a public relations officer, a pet shelter coordinator and several part-time finance positions — as well as delaying several capital expenses.
One major delay would be the purchase of land to build a new jail facility to replace the current jail, which often operates at almost three times the rated capacity. Under the current 2021 budget, $200,000 is allocated for that purchase.
The second layer of cuts — which also equal about $900,000 — include two major components. The biggest is suspending support to county fire and rescue agencies for new equipment, which would save Pittsylvania County about $460,000 during fiscal year 2021.
Also included as a potential cut in phase two is a week of furloughs for all Pittsylvania County employees, which would save roughly $250,000.
Much of the projected lost revenues and added expenses come from lost tax revenue due to COVID-19.
In terms of lost revenue for the current fiscal year, Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde estimates that the worst case scenario involves Pittsylvania County losing $200,000 in sales tax between May and June — which would be a 50% reduction from last year’s revenue.
“Sales tax is a very unknown animal,” Vanderhyde said.
Sales tax revenues are received two months after the fact, which means local Virginia governments are just now starting to see the hit from sales tax revenues in March, when the economy began slowing down.
One revenue loss of nearly $300,000 had nothing to do with COVID-19. Instead, it was the result of lost machinery and tools tax revenue coming from Ikea — which operated a large manufacturing plant in Ringgold until January. During the meeting, supervisors suggested that Pittsylvania County should still receive tax revenue from the company this year because they still had equipment in the building on July 1.
In future years, that tax revenue will be replaced by Morgan Olson — a van-manufacturer that has been hiring and begun the process of taking over the former Ikea facility.
On Tuesday, state officials announced that money from the CARES Act would trickle down to local Virginia economies. Of that $650 million, which will be distributed per capita, Pittsylvania County will receive roughly $4.5 million for costs that are directly associated with COVID-19.
One directive that money will likely be used for is to contribute to a drive thru testing location — a joint project between Danville, Pittsylvania County and the Virginia Health Department. Smitherman said it would cost $400,000 to test 10% of the Pittsylvania County population, the percentage many health organizations recommend.
During the meeting, county leadership expressed disappointment that efforts to improve the county's financial position by increasing available funds will likely be greatly impacted due to COVID-19.
“We’ve got so many large costs coming in the future… we knew we needed to have that general fund be increasing," said Supervisor Bob Warren, who noted that fiscal years 2020 and 2021 will both most likely not net Pittsylvania County any money.
