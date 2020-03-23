The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scams related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents should be on the lookout for scams ranging from fake cures, fake vaccines, fake test kits and false advice by telephone, email, text, social media or door-to-door, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Also, beware of scammers soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19, the sheriff's office warned Monday.
There have also been scams involving fake online shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies deemed high-demand items, according to the sheriff's office. When consumers try to buy the products, the scammers pocket the money without providing them.
"Other scams are being reported and we believe the scammers will continue to get more and more creative as this crisis continues in the days and weeks to come even after the crisis has subsided," the news release states.
The sheriff's office will investigate reports of scams in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Information collected from investigations will be passed along to state and federal partners who have launched a federal and state Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.
Reports of scams can be made by calling Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at (800) 791-0044.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.