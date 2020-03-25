The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office will launch a new service Monday to help deliver medication and other items to senior residents who cannot venture out.
The initiative involves picking and and delivering "pre-paid medications and other essential items to our elderly and shut-in citizens," Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff's office, wrote in a news release.
Taylor said while many stores are allowing senior citizens special times to shop for groceries, medicine and other household goods, many aren't able to leave their homes or are considered more at-risk for the coronavirus.
They are offering this service "in an effort to provide a means to eliminate the risk of exposure and control the spread" of the virus.
Seniors interested in being considered for the service may call the sheriff's office at (434) 432-7803 and leave a name, address and call-back number.
"Please keep in mind this number is not for emergencies, if your call is an emergency, call 911," Taylor wrote in the release. "We encourage everyone to call and check on our neighbors to ensure they have their needs met."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.