After declaring a local state of emergency on Tuesday, Pittsylvania County is enacting several changes in its operations schedule in response to COVID-19.
County offices will operate with reduced staff by having staff work one of two weekly shifts, which means that only 50% of staff will be on hand at any time.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our residents and staff,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman wrote in a statement on Friday morning . “In this fluid environment, we will continue to evaluate the way in which we provide services to the public and adjust accordingly."
Staff members will be able to work from home and no one will lose pay, Smitherman confirmed to the Register & Bee.
Both the public libraries and Pittsylvania Pet Center are closed, but residents can call the four library branches to schedule curbside pickup and those interested in adopting or fostering an animal can schedule appointments Tuesday through Saturday.
April meetings scheduled for the board of supervisors and planning commission will be held in the Pittsylvania County Community Center to ensure the 10-person limit on gatherings.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pittsylvania County or Danville. The first case in Southside Virginia was announced Thursday as a woman in her 80s in Roanoke tested positive at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Does this mean Dumpsterman Smithernam and Spot Zone warren is going away for a while?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.