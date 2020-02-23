The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors established a list of strategic priorities for the next two years.
One of the items: "improve relations between the County and its citizenry."
“We want to do a better job getting information into the hands of our citizens so they can make more informed opinions about the challenges facing the county," said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
Right now, the county does not have a centralized department or person responsible for sending out information to residents. Instead, each individual department has to provide their own updates, or no information is distributed at all.
Part of their goal is to change that structure by hiring a public information officer.
For the upcoming budget beginning in July, the board of supervisors will request funds to hire that position to serve as the county's central point of contact.
Joe Davis, supervisor for the Dan River District, said that he envisions the spokesperson helping to increase resident engagement.
“We’re looking for more active input from the citizens. That’s why we want to be extremely transparent," he said.
Ben Farmer, supervisor for the Callands-Gretna district, said it is important for the county to provide information to people before votes happen or boards make decisions so that the public can participate more in the decision-making process.
“It starts off with awareness and then it leads into that discussion part," he said.
Ronald Scearce, supervisor for the Westover district, said many of the people he comes across aren't aware of different initiatives happening in the county, and a public information officer could be helpful in generating interest.
“We have to sort of entice people to want to hear what’s going on," he said.
In addition to centralized efforts, some individual supervisors are taking efforts to keep their constituents up to date about what's happening.
Recently elected Vic Ingram, supervisor for the Tunstall District, said he plans on personally taking two steps to keep his constituents better informed.
First, he would send out updates on his personal Facebook page after every meeting, providing some insight into what issues were voted on and why he voted the way he did.
“I want people to challenge me and say 'why did you vote for this' or 'why did you vote against that,'" he said.
Also, Ingram plans to start a TV show in April called supervisor spotlight.
Smitherman said that another initiative will involve programs in the county schools to create "informed citizenry a generation from now."
The board also established several other strategic priorities for the next few years. One is to help the Department of Social Service with their administrative operations, including such tasks as human resources and payroll. The department currently has a lot of vacancies, Smitherman said.
This comes after the department director Sherry Flanagan was fired in 2018 amid allegations of a hostile workplace. A $4 million defamation lawsuit in U.S. Federal District Court is ongoing.
"They are turning around that operation," Smitherman said of the Department of Social Services under director Christopher Spain.
Another strategic priority for the next two years is to purchase a plot of land for a new jail facility. Right now, the county jail houses roughly three times more inmates than it is rated for by the Virginia Department of Corrections, but the plan is redistribute these inmates between a smaller, new facility and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.
