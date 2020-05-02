Pittsylvania County officials are preparing to reopen their offices to the public May 18 after what will have been nearly two months of closures as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
County offices will operate with reduced staffing, with employees rotating weekly shifts so only half the staff will be on site at any given time, a news release said.
“This staged approach will allow us to safely reopen the county for our employees and citizens and work towards a new normal,” County Administrator David Smitherman said in the release
As a guideline for reopening, the county is following a judicial emergency issued for courthouses and extended by the Virginia Supreme Court that is slated to expire on May 17. Smitherman said that if the state Supreme Court decides to issue another extension, “most likely we will do what they do.”
Even once offices reopen, residents are asked to conduct as much business as possible over the phone or online.
While most offices will be open during normal business hours starting on May 18, the four branches of the Pittsylvania Public Libraries will remain closed through at least June 10. Curbside pickup for books and DVDs is offered at each location, however.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.