Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday evening, which will free up additional resources for the county to respond to COVID-19.

The declaration states that Pittsylvania County “is facing dangerous public health and safety conditions.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Thursday and President Donald Trump followed for a national state of emergency the following day. The city of Danville declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon.

The county has taken steps to ensure proper social distancing by encouraging virtual conferencing and is providing cleaning supplies throughout county offices to curb the spread of the virus.

There have been no positive cases of COVID-19, a respiratory virus that has caused thousands of deaths internationally and has brought the world to a halt, in Danville or Pittsylvania County. In Virginia, there are 67 cases and there have been two deaths.