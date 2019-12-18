Pittsylvania County improved its net position — or net worth — by taking in more revenue than it spent in the last fiscal year.
In addition, the county increased its savings for the first time in three years.
At the same time, the county reduced its debt by $9 million, which is the greatest reduction seen in seven years.
While detailing the results of a financial audit, Scott Wickham said “the county is in pretty good shape.” Wickham is with the Charlottesville-based consulting firm Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, PLLC.
During the 2019 fiscal year, the county increased its net position by more than $5.5 million by amassing more revenue than expenses. In past years, that wasn’t always the case, said Kim VanDerHyde, finance director for Pittsylvania County.
“We would use some of our savings to pay for things that we needed,” she said.
The implementation of the $120 solid waste household fee and increased property and real estate taxes starting in 2018 have also allowed the county to increase its revenue while cuts in expenses and improved efficiency have also helped improve the county’s financial standing, VanDerHyde said.
During the 2019 fiscal year, the county received a total revenue of $77.75 million and paid out a total of $72.2 million in expenditures. At the beginning of July, which is when the information for the audit was taken, the county’s overall net position was at more than $49.4 million.
Increases in property and real estate taxes have offset decreases in state and federal funding over the past several years, Wickham said.
In regards to the savings, the county saw an increase in the amount of unassigned funds, which is essentially what’s left over at the end of the fiscal year once all bills are accounted for.
After the county had more than $34 million in unassigned funds in the 2014 fiscal year, that number dropped steadily over the next few years to $18 million in 2018. This year represented a $1.6 million increase to more than $20.4 million.
VanDerHyde said this doesn’t represent money to freely spend, but sort of serves more as the county’s savings account.
Wickham said unassigned fund balance is usually a good indicator of a locality’s financial health. The firm that conducted the audit recommends that a locality have 15% to 20%, or two months worth, of its annual general operating expenditures in unassigned funds.
Right now, the county is just short of that 15 percent mark.
“We’re trying to build that fund balance back up so that we’re not in a bind,” VanDerHyde said.
As far as debt is concerned, over the past 10 years, Pittsylvania County has also made significant progress in reducing its general obligation debt from $123 million in 2010 to almost $90.8 million in 2019. Between the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, that number dropped nearly $9 million from more than $99.6 million to $90.8 million at the end of the 2019 year.
The county’s debt per capita is $2,800, which is significantly below the state average of just over $4,000 per capita.
“As far as debt goes, the county is in real good shape,” Wickham said.
Supervisor Elton Blackstock pointed out the pending needs of both a courthouse and jail — for which the county has already solicited studies from Mosley architects to examine options and pricing — as likely, large future sources of debt.
Other than a few minor procedural things, which primarily involved around social services and the pet center, the audit concluded that Pittsylvania County is handling its finances well.
County administration took over the fiscal operations of both the pet center and the social services department during the 2019 fiscal year, which led to some learning curves, VanDerHyde said.
“It’s something new financially for us to take a look at,” she said.
The county has deadlines on June 20 and Dec. 20 for property and real estate taxes, which makes it extremely difficult for the treasurer’s office to process all the payments. County Treasurer Vincent Shorter has requested that the dates be moved back to June 10 and Dec. 10, respectively, to ease the process.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
