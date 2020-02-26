Pittsylvania County has hired a director of community development.  

Emily Ragsdale, a Pittsylvania County native, will step into the role on April 1, the county reports. 

Ragsdale has a bachelor's degree in public and urban affairs from Virginia Tech and a master's degree in public policy from Liberty University. 

She has worked for the city of Danville for 10 years, and is currently the facilities and services planner for Danville Parks and Recreation. 

A graduate of Dan River High School, Ragsdale lives in Java with her husband Josh and their two children, Madelyn and Wyatt. 

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

Recommended for you

Load comments