In wake of health concerns and public gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, Pittsylvania County is offering three different ways for residents to comment on the current proposed budget without attending the public hearing for both the county and school division budgets on Thursday.
The options are:
- Mail written comments to P.O. Box 426, Chatham, Virginia, 24531;
- Email written comments to budget@pittgov.org; or
- Comment verbally over the phone at (434) 432-1987.
“Balancing the requirement for transparency with public safety required us to think of creative ways for our citizens to be heard,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in a statement.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring submitted an advisory opinion late Friday that prevents local governments from simply substituting electronic meetings for in-person meetings. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also banned all public gatherings of more than 10 people, which limits government functions like public hearings.
The proposed county budget, which includes both local and state revenues, is a total of $186.1 million, with about $101 million of that going towards the public school division.
The total budget is a $6.2 million increase from the year before and does not include any tax increases.
The board of supervisors is scheduled to vote to approve the final budget on April 2.
