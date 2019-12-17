CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to rename a bridge in Chatham the “Roy P. Byrd Jr., Memorial Bridge” after the former mayor of Chatham who died in September.
Health problems led to Byrd’s death just a year after his retirement from his post of mayor, which he began in 2013. He also spent time on the board of supervisors, various county and town boards, and the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority.
Current mayor Will Pace said Byrd was a titan, mentor and friend.
The bridge is along U.S. 29 a few miles north of the town of Chatham.
