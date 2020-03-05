The Pittsylvania County administrator’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year includes budget increases of $6.2 million from the previous year despite “modest revenue growth” of just under $2 million.
The total proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1, is $186.1 million.
“Just like in many previous years, the County continues to underfund known and planned expenses, which will ultimately require new revenue or service reduction,” county administrator David Smitherman wrote in the proposed budget.
The finance committee approved advertising the proposed budget in a local paper Thursday. After several public hearings and community meetings, the board of supervisors will approve a final budget on April 2.
During that time period, the board of supervisors can make changes within the existing framework.
“This budget cannot increase … but [the board] can certainly do things within that figure between now and April 2,” said Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde.
Of the proposed general fund expenditures, 28% will go toward each of justice/public safety and education. General government and debt services make up another 14% each.
In the past five years, local funding for Pittsylvania County Schools has increased by more than 16%. Smitherman’s proposed budget calls for directing more than $19.4 million toward the school division. The number of students enrolled in the school system, which determines state level funding, has dropped by 5% to a total of 8,273, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.
County staff received $5.5 million in departmental requests that could not be funded, including increased hours for county library branches, new consoles for 911 dispatchers, and new vehicles for several departments.
A financially healthy government of Pittsylvania County’s size should have an unrestricted general fund balance equivalent to 20% of annual operating cost, which equates to $14.6 million, according to the budget proposal. The county has an unrestricted fund balance of 2.4%, which is slightly less than last year’s budget.
County officials are attempting to add $1 million to the general fund annually to slowly bring that fund back up.
“We are slowly building it back up,” Smitherman said.
“Since changing the mindset of the board two years ago we have increased our fund balance by $1 million each year,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “It’s apparent that we have a better fiscal mindset than we did.”
Per the proposed budget, the board of supervisors would have approximately $750,000 to fund their choice of several budget requests. This list features requests of varying amounts from varying departments, including a grant match for the Ringgold Rail Trail, implementation of the second phase of a salary study for the sheriff’s department, salary for an EMS coordinator, land for a new jail and a new electoral board facility.
The State Compensation Board funds positions for the five constitutional offices — sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, commonwealth attorney and clerk of circuit court. But those that money does not fund all the necessary positions or provide sufficient salary, so the county has budgeted $9 million extra to compensate these five offices.
The slight increases in revenue have come from growth in real estate and personal property taxes that total less than $1 million. The current real estate tax rate of 62-cents per $100 of assessed value has been in place since 2018.
County leadership had expected the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate project, which would run 75 miles from Chatham into North Carolina, to generate upward of $1 million in revenue annually, but construction still has yet to begin. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission essentially approved the project with its final environmental impact statement, which the commission released in mid-February.
Joe Davis, supervisor for the Dan River district, said the county can’t bank on something that hasn’t come to fruition.
“We need something a little more solid,” he said.
Construction of the $468 million project is slated to start later this year.
After funding increases of nearly $500,000 to fire and rescue during the 2019-20 fiscal year, no increases are proposed in the current budget. County staff had been planning a $750,000 contribution to the economic development reserves fund — used for providing incentives and infrastructure development — but the proposed budget recommends just $250,000.
County leadership are hopeful that the property reassessment will provide more tax revenue beginning in the 2023 revenue. If that doesn’t happen, the county will either have to scale back services or find another source of revenue.
“We’re going to need some revenue in order to continue on the path that we’re presently tracking,” Smitherman said.
In the coming weeks, county leadership will host community meetings to provide information and receive public input. These meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on the following days at these locations:
» Monday at Tunstall High School
» Tuesday at Gretna High School
» March 16 at Dan River High School
» March 19 at Chatham High School
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
