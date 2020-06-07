Pittsylvania County added three new cases of COVID-19 in Sunday morning's online data update from the Virginia Department of Health.
The county is now reporting 50 cases of the severe respiratory illness that's caused by the coronavirus, an increase of three from Sunday's data. Danville's caseload of 60 remained steady on Sunday after adding two cases late last week.
In Virginia, there were 50,681 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, representing an increase of 1,284 in one day. Those figures also include probable cases — situations where a person shows symptoms of COVID-19 and had contact with another individual who tested positive. There are 1,472 deaths reported in Virginia associated with the illness.
Sunday's data reflects 581 testing encounters entered on Saturday for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Those are likely from Friday's drive-thru testing event in Danville. Health department officials reported 359 tests were administered at a drive-thru event Saturday in Chatham. There were 1,000 tests available at both locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.