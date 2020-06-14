Pittsylvania County adds nine cases of COVID-19, Danville increases by two

Pittsylvania County added nine new cases of COVID-19, marking the largest one-day increase so far, according to the Virginia Department of Health's online data.
Pittsylvania County now has 69 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Danville's caseload now stands at 65 after adding two new reports Sunday morning.
With the 11 new cases added in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, data shows no movement in outbreaks.
Nearby Halifax County added five new cases over a two-day period.
In Virginia, there were 54,506 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday morning, an increase of 637. There were 1,546 deaths listed associated with COVID-19.