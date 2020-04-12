The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office received more than 50 calls reporting property damage, including those for vandalized or stolen mailboxes and 911 reflective signs.
The incidents were reported overnight Friday and Saturday morning in the Greenpond, Climax, Piney, Old Mine and Anderson Mill road areas in the county, according to a news release from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
Churches and a fire station were included in the reports.
"We are asking for anyone who may have a home security camera system who lives in the affected area to review your footage," investigator Devin Taylor wrote in the releaser. "If you identify any suspicious vehicles or persons in or around the reporting areas, we ask you to call our office."
Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the acts. They can be called at (800) 791-0044.
Officials are also asking anyone who may have seen someone bragging on social media about being involved. An email of the link of the posting can be sent to sar@pittgov.org.
Those providing information do not have to give their names to be eligible for a reward.
