A pedestrian was killed while walking in the right lane of U.S. 29 North late Sunday. 

While walking in the right lane on northbound U.S. 29, 24-year-old Loren Drew Wright, of Java, was struck by a 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck around 11:45 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. Wright died at the scene.

The crash occurred about one tenth of a mile north of the intersection of Tight Squeeze Rd. with U.S. 29 in Pittsylvania County. 

Authorities are still investigating the crash. 

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

