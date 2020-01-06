A pedestrian was killed while walking in the right lane of U.S. 29 North late Sunday.
While walking in the right lane on northbound U.S. 29, 24-year-old Loren Drew Wright, of Java, was struck by a 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck around 11:45 p.m., according to Virginia State Police. Wright died at the scene.
The crash occurred about one tenth of a mile north of the intersection of Tight Squeeze Rd. with U.S. 29 in Pittsylvania County.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.
