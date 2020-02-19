About 400 feet of the Riverwalk Trail is barricaded from the train trestle at Carrington Pavilion to Fall Creek due to damage from the recent flooding. 

The section, about 100 feet longer than a football field, will need a new surface, said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich. 

Repairs also will have to be made underneath the trail's surface.

Drazenovich is not sure how much it will cost or how long the section will be closed. 

He said he expects city crews to perform the work.  

