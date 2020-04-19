Schools and businesses closed. People were warned to stay away from entertainment venues. All the while, some people doubted the severity of the pandemic. Parallels can be found between a worldwide flu outbreak about a century ago and today's COVID-19 pandemic.
The 1918 flu pandemic killed 50 million people around the world — including nearly 700,000 in the United States and more than 100 in Danville.
Most of the deaths happened during a 16-week period from mid-September to mid-December that year, according to information compiled by Dave Corp, corresponding secretary of the Danville Historical Society. He wrote an article for the society newsletter that May 2017.
Outbreaks were first detected in the U.S. in March 1918.
At least one Danville official at the time did not find the flu serious.
In early October 1918, a Danville health official dismissed concerns over the pandemic first reported by what was then the Danville Register on Aug. 11.
"The scare is all in the name, Spanish influenza," Dr. R. B. James of the Danville Board of Health stated on Oct. 2, 1918. "No cause for fear."
It was just a "severe cold" or the "grip," and calls to close schools in the city were "absurd," he added at the time.
Even the state board of health at that point voted not to order schools or county fairs closed.
As late as December 1918, the city's board of health decided against closing down the city.
Today, just three months since the coronavirus reached the U.S., the number of deaths from the disease has soared past 30,000. The number of infections is at nearly 2 million globally, with more than 127,000 deaths.
Some individuals on social media continue to dismiss the coronavirus as no big deal.
Newly-formed groups in Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina have held anti-quarantine demonstrations to protest stay-at-home orders.
Politicians have even expressed a willingness to save the economy at the risk of lives.
It was a letter that Corp found and bought on eBay that compelled him to research the early 20th century pandemic. The letter was penned Dec. 22, 1918, by a Danville woman.
"That was the impetus for it," Corp explained. "I guess I was just curious as to how it affected Danville."
The woman, Emma "Evelyn" James, had written the letter to her brother, John William James, a soldier stationed in Europe during and just after World War I. She mentions having to deal with the flu.
"I've been nursing the 'flu' for the past two weeks ... I did not allow the rest of the family to go in the room, for fear they would catch it," she wrote.
Emma James lived at 869 Main St., next to First Baptist Church.
Corp, who spent hours combing through microfilm of Danville Register articles at the Ruby B. Archie Public Library, wrote that James pointed out there were no flu cases at Averett College or Stratford College. Schools in Chatham, however, had been closed for a week.
James recommended that residents "avoid sudden temperature changes and sit on the porch these cool evenings."
Though the Virginia State Board of Health voted not to order schools or county fairs closed, it recommended that people avoid pool rooms and "moving picture shows" (movie theaters).
The state board also urged residents not to attend church or Sunday school or share drinking or communion cups and to stay away from railroad depots, boat landings, waiting rooms, hotel lobbies, bowling alleys and shooting galleries, according to information compiled by Corp.
What was then Danville Traction and Power was ordered to ventilate the trolley cars by keeping the windows open.
The state board of health ordered that Danville's fair be canceled and public schools, picture shows and churches closed, according to an Oct. 8 Danville Register article cited by Corp.
By then, Danville had 408 flu cases and that number rose by more than half to 684 to Oct. 11 — in just three days.
"The tide had shifted," Corp wrote.
As for the COVID-19 pandemic today, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on March 12 and ordered a ban on state employee travel. The next day, he ordered schools to close for two weeks beginning March 16.
On March 15, Northam announced a statewide ban on all events with more than 100 people and urged businesses to practice social distancing keeping people at least six feet apart and implored everyone to stay home as much as possible.
Northam banned gatherings of 10 or more people on March 17 and, days later, shut down schools for the rest of the academic year. He also increased restrictions on businesses.
He issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 30.
During the flu pandemic, the Danville Health Department banned funeral services from being held indoors, allowing them to be held only by graveside or in backyards.
Mayor Harry Wooding asked children to be quiet on Halloween so "sick and nervous" patients could rest, Corp wrote.
But the most significant affect on Danville's business and culture when officials cancelled the annual fair and shut down the city's Bright Leaf tobacco market after Oct. 16.
Three days later, the Danville Board of Health ordered every store, barbershop and every business normally crowded that day to close at 4 p.m. and "keep them closed until the following Monday."
Business owners who violated the order would be brought before the mayor and fined, the board stated.
By that time, more than 1,200 flu cases were reported in Danville, with 10 deaths, Corp wrote.
In October 1918 alone, the flu killed 195,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Nationwide, there was a "severe" shortage of nurses due to their deployment to military camps in the U.S. and abroad and the country's failure to use trained African-American nurses, according to the CDC.
In Danville, 240 new cases were discovered on Oct. 21. The pandemic led what was then Dan River Cotton Mill Co. to establish a hospital in one of its largest buildings, the Danville Register reported.
What was then the Danville Military Institute had also been turned over to the city health officer and converted into a makeshift hospital to accommodate about 100 patients.
Medications to treat the flu in the city were delivered via railroad into Chatham and then to Danville, said Mark Joyner, president of the Danville Historical Society.
"It hit the children really hard," he said of the flu.
On Dec. 14, the Greensboro Daily News reported the deaths of two siblings in Danville, 5-year-old Janie Taylor and 8-year-old Roland Taylor, within a few hours of each other, Corp wrote.
"Both were taken with the insidious malady ... pneumonia developing in each case," the newspaper reported.
From October through December, the flu's severity as well as anxiety over the disease went through ups and downs, Corp wrote.
Another wave of the illness hit the city in the last two weeks of December.
"The mortality is high among children of tender years," it was reported. All public schools were closed until the New Year.
The city's health officer called for everyone — trained and untrained — to register as volunteer nurses.
Corp, citing a 2002 University of Richmond report, wrote that 137 deaths in Danville in 1918 were due to the flu or related pneumonia.
The flu pandemic caused 50 million deaths worldwide and about 675,000 in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.