The trash truck shakes, jerks and shifts while Jermaine Day maneuvers the joy stick and the sideloader's mechanical arms reach out, grabs the trash bin from the curb and dumps the waste into the back of truck.
Day, 33, has been an equipment operator for the city for eight years, collecting the trash Danville residents leave at the curb in 64- and 96-gallon trash bins.
"It's a pretty good job," Day said as the truck rolled along the Ferry Road area on a damp and overcast Monday morning in Southwest Danville. "Just smooth sailing."
He's noticed an increase in the amount of household waste his sideloader picks up in the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic landed in Virginia and Gov. Ralph Northam issued his stay-at-home order March 30.
"The volume has picked up," he said. "I see more bags, more bulk debris sitting out."
He's also noticed more furniture, beds and box springs parked on the curbs lining his routes.
In addition, more residents are buying additional trash bins to take on the extra trash.
"We're seeing a spike in the number of people getting more cans," Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said.
It's not just that residents are buying extra trash bins, they're using them — public works crews have noted an increase in bins lined in front of homes throughout the city, said crew supervisor Joe Farmer.
"Now we see two bins," Farmer said.
There has been a 13% increase in the volume of household trash hauled away during the first two weeks of April compared to the same period in 2019, according to Drazenovich's tally.
This past March saw a 6% increase in household trash collected over the same month last year.
Sideloaders like the one Day operates hold as much as 12 tons of trash.
On a typical day, the mechanical arm on Day's truck will lift and empty the contents of 500 to 700 trash bins into the back and he will make one trip to First Piedmont in Ringgold to dump it all. Recently, he has made that run to First Piedmont at least twice a day.
"We have to make extra runs to the dump," Day said.
Drazenovich attributed those additional treks to Ringgold to more people following Northam's stay-at-home order and getting takeout food.
There are about five or six trucks traveling routes per day in the city, for a total of about 25 routes per week, Farmer said.
Seated in the sideloader's cab, Day wears a mask while a small fan mounted above the windshield keeps him cool. A computerized counter in the middle of the cab tracks the number of bins of trash that have been collected.
Driving the sideloader involves lots of starts and stops, with the equipment jerking and rocking slightly while the mechanical arms reach out, grab and lift the trash bins.
Day's shifts usually start at about 7:15 a.m. and it takes him about four or five hours to complete his route. He normally finishes around noon.
Though the job is repetitive and routine, he must stay focused. Besides moving the joystick to make the side arms pick up and unload trash, he has to pay attention to traffic and watch out for anyone who steps into the street.
Along his route Monday morning, some trash bins had bags piled high and sticking out of the top of the bins
If trash falls out of the bin while the arms are lifting it, Day has to lower it back to the ground, step out of the truck and stuff the garbage back in.
"We try not to, but things happen sometimes," Day said.
