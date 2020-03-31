A charging hoverboard is blamed in an early Tuesday morning blaze at Cardinal Village apartment complex, the Danville Fire Department reported.

Crews were called to the complex at 628 Edmonds St. at about 5:20 a.m. to find smoke coming from the back of the two-story apartment building.

A resident of the unit that was ablaze told firefighters everyone was out of apartment, reported Brian K. Alderson, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.

Residents of nearby apartments were evacuated during the fire. 

The fire damage was limited to the second floor. There's smoke and water damage to the rest of the apartment that was on fire and minor water and smoke damage to an adjacent unit.

The housing authority is helping the occupants and will move them into another apartment, Alderson reported.

Fire officials ruled the cause as a hoverboard that was being charged in the room. 

