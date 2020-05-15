Kitchen fires blamed on unattending cooking have damaged three Danville homes in two days, the fire department reports.
The latest blaze was reported at about 6 p.m. Thursday at 811 Tamworth Drive. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke showing and were met in the front yard by the occupant who said no one else was in the home, according to a news release.
A fire on the first floor had extended into the attic, the fire department reported. It took about 30 minutes to put out the blaze.
The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage from the blaze caused by unattending cooking, officials reported. The resident who was displaced will be staying with friends.
Earlier on Thursday, firefighters were called to 201 Parkland Drive at about 1 p.m. and found smoke showing from outside the home when they arrived. The residents were outside when crews arrived. The fire department found a fire on the stove that had extended into the kitchen cabinets and quickly put it out.
At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to 224-1A Clement Ave. to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the small one-story house. A fire in the kitchen was knocked down in about 10 minutes.
Unattended cooking sparked both of those blazes, the fire department reported. Occupants of those homes are staying with family.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.