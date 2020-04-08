breaking top story

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises to 3,645, 75 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 3,645 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 312 cases from the 3,333 reported Wednesday.

No new cases were reported in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

The VDH also said that 30,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 615 people have been hospitalized.

There have been 75 deaths — an increase of 12 since yesterday.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."

