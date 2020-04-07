20200407_MET_COV_MAIN_BB04

Gov. Ralph Northam heads to the podium Monday to begin his daily press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond.

 BOB BROWN

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.

Two more cases were reported in Danville on Tuesday morning for a total of 15 now.

The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 563 people have been hospitalized.

There have been 63 deaths — an increase of nine since Monday.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.

