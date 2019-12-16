Danville school officials have no intentions to move Galileo Magnet High School, the superintendent of Danville Public Schools said.
“It’s all speculative at this point,” Stanley Jones told the Register & Bee on Monday. “There is no plan to move Galileo.”
If such a decision were considered by the Danville School Board, the board would seek public comment on the matter, he said.
However, since the city owns the South Ridge Street property where the school is located, a move at some point is inevitable, Jones added.
“The harsh reality is it’s not our property,” Jones said.
City officials at any time could make the school system relocate Galileo to another site, Jones pointed out. In addition, the building has infrastructure problems including a leaky roof.
A study by PFM Consulting LLC and the National Resource Network presented to Danville City Council and the Danville School Board last January recommended either closing Galileo school or moving it to Bonner Middle School, George Washington High School or Langston to help reduce costs. The report found the school division could face a $41.4 million deficit over five years if it takes no corrective action.
“Flat revenues and increased expenditures is contributing to the projected $41.4 million gap,” Dean Kaplan, with PFM, told officials during the presentation.
“... Additional resources are needed to improve programs and services for its increasingly economically-disadvantaged pupils,” the report stated.
As for the recommendation to close Galileo, Jones said, “I’m not sure how you would close a high school that has graduates. I don’t know how you would do that. It’s not a recommendation that I would make.”
City Manager Ken Larking said asking the school division to move Galileo is not in the works.
“It would be unlikely for the city to do that,” Larking said Monday. “There are no plans for us to do that.”
Galileo opened at the former Sears location at 230 S. Ridge St. in 2002 and has about 300 students. It is one of just two schools in the city accredited by the state in September.
It offers an international baccalaureate program and a small learning environment for students. Students must apply and meet qualifications to attend the school.
The school division leases the property from the city in exchange for coverage of utilities and maintenance costs.
Larking pointed out Galileo is the only school in the region that offers an international baccalaureate program, which involves more rigorous courses toward an internationally- recognized diploma students all over the world can earn.
If the city were to ask the school division to move Galileo, officials would work with Danville Public Schools to make sure they had a plan in place for Galileo to continue operating elsewhere, Larking said.
“The city sees Galileo as an extremely important part of our education system,” he said. “We wouldn’t want to do anything that would affect their ability to operate.”
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
