An early-morning blaze rendered a Gretna mobile home a total loss and displaced nine people, said Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal Jeff Connor.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the the single-story unit on the 1500 block of of Mill-Stream Drive.
No one was injured in the blaze, Connor said.
The 911 call came in around 2 a.m., Connor said, and first responders from five departments — Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, Renan Volunteer Fire Department, Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company, and Chatham Volunteer Fire Department — were on scene for about three hours.
The cause is still under investigation, Connor said.
