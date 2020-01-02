Supervisors

Newcomers Timothy Dudley (left) and Vic Ingram (right) raise their hands and take the oath for their first terms on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Thursday afternoon. After being elected for their second terms, Bob Warren and Ronald Scearce were sworn in and then unanimously appointed as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, for 2020.

 Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee

Family and friends crowded the small room as four members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors were sworn in Thursday afternoon. The board of supervisors also appointed committee members and reorganized for the 2020 year.

Newcomer Vic Ingram, who won a three-way race between Tim Barber and Hugh Kelly, was sworn in for the Tunstall District supervisor spot.

“One thing that we have in common is we’re all here to serve the people ... it’s how the government ought to be," he said. 

Timothy Dudley, who ran unopposed to assume the Westover seat, which at the time was occupied by Elton Blackstock, walked away from the meeting feeling optimistic.

“I hope that some good things will happen ... I want to move forward,” he said.

Ingram had previously served on the Pittsylvania County Social Services Board, while Dudley is currently completing a stint on the planning commission. 

Incumbents Bob Warren and Ronald Scearce, supervisors for the Chatham-Blairs and Westover Districts respectively, were sworn in for their second terms. After serving as the chairman in 2017 and 2018, Warren was unanimously nominated as the board’s chairman for the year.

“I’m very excited for where we’re heading and the position of the county right now," Warren said. 

Ronald Scearce was also unanimously nominated as the vice-chairman after serving as the vice chair with Warren during the 2018 calendar year.

“We’re always kind of working together as a team,” Scearce said of himself and Warren.

Last year, Dan River supervisor Joe Davis was the chairman while Banister supervisor Charles Miller was the vice-chairman. 

The supervisors unanimously elected to dismiss two special committees: the animal welfare facility committee and the fire and rescue committee. The animal welfare facility committee was designed to assist with the new Pittsylvania Pet Center, which has now been established for more than a year, while the fire and rescue committee would be redundant because of the recently formed fire and rescue commission. 

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

