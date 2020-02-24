Police say they are still looking for answers in the case of an SUV that slammed into an unoccupied Danville home over the weekend.
Investigators are trying to determine who drove the gold Ford Escape early Sunday morning as well as how it ended up in the living room of 433 Gay St.
"We have more unanswered questions than we have answered," Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said Monday.
Gay Street resident Rhonda Graham said she heard the vehicle crash.
"I heard like a boom," she said, speaking through her cracked-open front door Monday. "We heard voices on the front porch, it sounded like somebody was talking."
Graham and her brother also heard voices in their backyard, but when they looked outside the backdoor, no one was there.
Later, a police officer asked her if there were any bullet holes on the side of her home.
Graham said that she did not hear gunfire that morning.
Police responding to a 911 call shortly before 12:30 a.m. report finding a gold Ford Escape, its engine still running, partially in the living room of a single-story brick home. The driver had left the scene, police report. Later that day, the SUV had been towed away to leave behind a wooden door hanging in a hole that had once been a wall of bricks.
Kelly Riddle, property manager with Hauser Property Management, told the Register & Bee on Sunday that the company has been overseeing the property for about a week and preparing it for rent.
By Monday morning, the front of the home had been boarded up with three pieces of plywood. A pile of broken bricks sat to the left of where the front door once stood. The porch light, shaped like a lantern, was still attached to the largest chunk of busted brick.
One resident of Gay Street said he heard gunfire that morning.
"What woke me up was the shooting," said the man, who did not want to be named for this story.
He said he first heard shooting before looking outside to see a vehicle chasing an SUV down Gay Street. Gunshots, he said, were coming from the chase vehicle. He said he did not see the SUV hit the front of the house.
Investigators could find no evidence to confirm that a shooting occurred, Chivvis said. In addition, police are still searching for the driver of the SUV.
"It's no evidence as to who operated the vehicle or any other cars," he said. "We know who owned the vehicle, we don't know who was driving it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.