A North Carolina teenager has pleaded guilty to robbing a Danville convenience store in October.

Luis Eurricue Torres, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery, wearing a mask in public, statutory burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony during a hearing in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday. 

Torres, of Eden, North Carolina, was originally arrested and charged with the Oct. 9 robbery of the Juniors Convenience Market on West Main Street. No one was injured in the incident.

His sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 28.

