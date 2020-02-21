The Rockingham County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office has charged a 30-year-old Danville woman in the death of her 3-month-old son, authorities reported Friday night.

Shantiequa Renea Woods is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the death of Isaiah Woods, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office reported.

"Investigators believe the infant sustained blunt force trauma to his head and torso area," authorities wrote in a news release.

Officials believe the infant suffered the injuries while saying with his mother at 161 Aberdeen Road in Ruffin, North Carolina, on Thursday.

The young child was taken to Sovah Health-Danville on Thursday night where he died.

The suspect is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police continue to investigate.

