Mutual separation agreement shows stipulation for full salary following Danville superintendent’s resignation

Upon his resignation last week, Stanley Jones and the Danville School Board entered into a mutual separation agreement, allowing Jones to receive a superintendent’s yearly salary of $175,000 even after he departs his position at the end of this month.

The document, obtained Monday through a Freedom of Information Act request, supersedes the terms of his 2018 contract extension, which stated all salary and benefits would cease on the day the resignation becomes official, which will be June 30.

The mutual release agreement shows that Jones will be paid a full year’s salary in 12 installments, and it also outlines stipulations for deferred compensation, a car allowance and health insurance benefits for the next year.

Also included in the mutual release agreement is a non-disparagement clause that applies to both Jones and members of the school board. In that same section, it instructs any members of the school board approached for comment to refer to Jones’ original letter addressed to school board Chair Terri Hall.

Neither Jones nor Hall responded to messages seeking comment on Monday or Tuesday.

