Two Danville judges are blocking a local defense attorney from representing indigent clients after hearing that he had not seen a defendant in a murder trial since last summer — the trial was initially slated to begin last week.
In reaction, the judges wrote to lower courts about their dealing with the attorney — Chatham-based Gregory Casker — noting that others could "take whatever action you deem appropriate."
"Yesterday, on the morning the trial was set to begin, Mr. Casker made an oral motion to continue the cases," wrote judges James J. Reynolds and Joseph W. Milam Jr. "citing among other things that he had not met with his client face to face since the summer of 2019."
Casker represents Justin Montel Jones, 21, the defendant in a first-degree murder trial that was to be held Jan. 22. Jones, 21, is one of three defendants charged in the March 10, 2019, shooting death of Hikeem King, 17. Jones is accused of firing the bullet that struck King in the head, killing him.
He remains the attorney on the case.
Casker, who has a record of not updating clients on the status of their cases, told the Danville Register & Bee that he had indeed been busy working on Jones' case.
"I needed the additional time to develop exculpatory evidence for my client," he said of the continuation.
He would not offer an opinion on being blocked from representing other indigent defendants.
"I cannot comment on any internal administrative matters," he said.
At 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, courtroom one of the Danville Circuit Court was packed with 40 jury candidates, court records show. They sat in the gallery area, expecting to spend the next two days listening to testimony from 10 witnesses. Instead, they sat for a total of 13 minutes, before Casker asked Milam to postpone the trial, stating that he was unprepared and needed extra time.
"I would ask for a continuance," he said, as he turned to speak to the judge. "We have some dates in the fairly near future."
Petra Haskins, the Danville assistant commonwealth's attorney in charge of the case, explained that the continuance means her office will have to coordinate with the witnesses all over again.
"Because the case was continued, all of the witnesses will have to make room in their schedule for the next trial date," she wrote. "Many of the witnesses will have to be interviewed again."
Rescheduling the case also negatively impacts the victim's family, she noted.
"The victim’s family will have to prepare themselves for the ordeal of the trial again," she wrote. "They were present in the courtroom for the continuance."
Casker is one of many private attorneys throughout the state allowed to represent court-appointed defendants considered by the court to be "indigent," or financially unable to pay for legal services. Individual judges within each court are in charge of appointing to specific cases attorneys certified by the state to represent indigent defendants. This representation of clients who are unable to afford an attorney is in addition to work done by the state's Public Defender Offices.
In the joint-letter by Milam and Reynolds, the judges note plans to remove Casker from their court-appointed attorney list. In addition, they decided he won't be appointed to any "eligible defendant who's [sic] cases come before this court after today's date."
The letter asks Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Dale Wiley and General District Judge Robert L. Adams Jr., both in Danville, to do what they seem fit based on the information contained in the letter.
"You are each of course able to take whatever action you deem appropriate under the circumstances," wrote Milam and Reynolds.
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, created in 2004, is tasked with supporting and overseeing the actions of all public defenders in the state, including private court-appointed attorneys. As such, the group is allowed to remove a court-appointed attorney from the list, but only if a complaint is filed. The complaint has to be filed to the Standards of Practice Enforcement Office, which is the branch of the commission tasked with investigating accusations against public defenders.
"The Standards of Practice complaint process is the only statutory authority that VIDC has been given," commission attorney Allison Powers wrote. "However, we regularly monitor any public information that the Virginia State Bar provides about attorneys who have been disbarred so that they are removed from our court appointed list."
When asked if a lawyer could be removed from the court appointed list for failing to contact his client in over six months, Powers wrote:
"A lawyer could be removed from the court appointed list for the conduct you mentioned."
According to records of the Virginia State Bar — the agency tasked with overseeing lawyers in the state — Casker has been admonished twice in relation to six separate cases since 2005 for failing to notify clients in criminal and civil cases of the status of their lawsuits and court appeals.
An admonition simply means a finding of minor misconduct where there was no substantial harm to the complainant or public. In an admonition in 2013, the bar warned Casker not to engage in any misconduct for three years and ordered him to complete an education course in law office management.
The trial is now set for March.
