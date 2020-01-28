JAVA — Pittsylvania County fire departments were spread thin Tuesday afternoon as three separate brush fires erupted in Brosville, Blairs and Java. The fire in Java, which officials believe started with someone burning an old, abandoned building, quickly spread up a hillside off Markham Road.
“You can’t stop a fire going uphill,” said Tim Smith, fire chief of the Climax Volunteer Fire Department, noting that fire can spread as fast as 30 mph when its moving up a hill.
At its peak, the brush fire in Java covered six acres, scorching the ground all the way up a hillside and spreading into an adjacent wooded area. To contain that blaze, firefighters came from Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Riceville/Java Volunteer Fire Department, Climax Volunteer Fire Department, Renan Volunteer Fire Department, and Blairs Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The Department of Forestry also helped control the fire.
Each of the three brush fires were contained and extinguished by local fire departments and did not cause any injuries, said Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal Jeff Connor.
