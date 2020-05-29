Most defendants have been cleared in a $4 million defamation and wrongful termination lawsuit filed in Roanoke Federal District Court by Sherry Flanagan, the former director of the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services in 2018.
The premise of the suit, originally filed in Roanoke Circuit Court last April before being transferred to the federal court in June, is that Flanagan was wrongfully terminated as a result of a “stigmatizing and defamatory public smear campaign” intended “to rally County community members to advance a political agenda and weaken DSS autonomy and authority,” according to the complaint.
Senior U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad ruled on Wednesday that Flanagan did not meet the burden of proof needed for defamation claims, which is that a statement that can be proven true or false was made or published to third-parties, and the statement must be false and made with malice or a reckless disregard for the truth.
The lone remaining defendant is Ron Scearce. Defamation claims against him and claims against him in his official capacity as a member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors have been dismissed, while claims against him in his capacity as a member of the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services Board and in his individual capacity survive.
Henry Hurt, a Chatham resident and former journalist, and Vic Ingram, a private investigator who was elected to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this year, were both dismissed as defendants in this case. Several other members of the Pittsylvania County Social Services Board were also dismissed as defendants. Pittsylvania County has also been dismissed from the case.
Conrad had given Flanagan extra time to amend her original complaint and add more factual exhibits, but Conrad ultimately ruled that there wasn’t sufficient evidence of a smear campaign or wrongful termination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.