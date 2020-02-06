As a result of the torrential rainfall that has pounded the Dan River Region and Southside Virginia throughout Thursday, 47 roads in Pittsylvania County currently been closed in at least one area due to flooding, said Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County public safety director.
"As night falls it may become harder to judge how much water may be standing in a roadway," he said. "Drivers should travel using extreme caution especially in low laying areas."
Here is the full list of closed roads.
- Allen Creek Road
- Anderson Mill Road
- Berry Hill Road
- Bibee Road
- Brandon Road
- Cobbs Knob Road
- Coleman Road
- Dairy View Road
- Elm Road
- Fairview Road
- Fall Creek Road
- Glenview Drive
- Hickory Road
- Hill Creek Road
- Hillside Road
- Hollywood Road
- Hunters Lane
- Hutson Road
- Irish Road
- Johnson Road
- Jones Mill Road
- Kerns Church Road
- Lester Road
- Maple Road
- Martinsville Hwy At Grays Park
- Midway Road
- Moses Mill Road
- Mountain Drive
- Mountain Run Road
- Mount Cross Road 8000 Block
- Mount Cross Road 16000 Block
- North Meadows Road
- Riley Farm Road
- Sandy Creek Road
- Snakepath Road
- Sportsman Road
- Stateline Bridge Road
- Stone Creek Road
- Strader Road
- Strawberry Road
- West Maple Road
- West Sunrise Drive
- West Witt Road
- White Fall Road
- White Ridge Road
- Wilkerson Road
- W I Powell Road
