More COVID-19 cases reported in Danville; state total now at 2,012

Cases
Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting additional cases of COVID-19 in Danville, according to its Friday morning website update.

There are now nine cases of the severe respiratory illness reported in Danville, up from seven listed Thursday morning.

Across the state, there was an increase of 306 cases from Thursday bringing to statewide total to 2012.

On Thursday, health officials confirmed there was community transmission of COVID-19 in the city and throughout the state.

"Yes, there is community transmission in Danville," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

Spillmann stressed that personal precautions — hygiene and distance — are still the most effective ways of protection from COVID-19, a severe respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Throughout Southside, Mecklenburg County recorded two additional cases for a total of seven and Henry County picked up one more case bringing its total to three. Pittsylvania County is still reporting only one case, a fatality last week.

In the commonwealth, 46 people have died and 312 have been hospitalized. 

This story will be updated.

