More COVID-19 cases reported in Danville; state total now at 2,012

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting additional cases of COVID-19 in Danville, according to its Friday morning website update.
There are now nine cases of the severe respiratory illness reported in Danville, up from seven listed Thursday morning.
Across the state, there was an increase of 306 cases from Thursday bringing to statewide total to 2012.
On Thursday, health officials confirmed there was community transmission of COVID-19 in the city and throughout the state.
"Yes, there is community transmission in Danville," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
Spillmann stressed that personal precautions — hygiene and distance — are still the most effective ways of protection from COVID-19, a severe respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Throughout Southside, Mecklenburg County recorded two additional cases for a total of seven and Henry County picked up one more case bringing its total to three. Pittsylvania County is still reporting only one case, a fatality last week.
In the commonwealth, 46 people have died and 312 have been hospitalized.
This story will be updated.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A woman wearing a protective face mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle past blooming cherry blossom trees Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A man wears a face mask as he walks past murals of wildlife outside of a subway station in Beijing, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. China's National Health Commission on Wednesday reported a few dozens of new COVID-19 cases, one day after announcing that asymptomatic cases will now be included in the official coronavirus count. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
A nurse in protective clothing takes notes from a woman with symptoms of new coronavirus at a carpark that turned into a COVID-19 infection screening center at Chulalongkorn University health service center in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
A child walks on the deserted Republique square during a nationwide confinement to counter the new coronavirus, in Paris, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Germany Daily Life
A whippet is warmed by a scarf and a green suit on a sunny day in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Family members, right, attend the burial of Rosalia Mascaraque, 86, during the coronavirus outbreak in Zarza de Tajo, central Spain, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
People line up to get their temperature checked before being allowed into a bus to return to their provinces in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The Argentine government ordered a forced lock down to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, has had a 30 percent increase in the number of burials amid spread of the new coronavirus, according to the cemetery's administration. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Health workers applaud as people react from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the Gregorio Maranon hospital in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Missouri Daily LIfe
A man walks a dog on an empty downtown street as the sun sets Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Senegal
In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, a municipal worker sprays disinfectant at a school to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Sylvain Cherkaoui
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides on a horse during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Resident wearing protective face masks collect their goods from the delivery workers near the barbed wire installed outside residential apartment buildings to prevent outsider from entering amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Beijing, Thursday, April 2, 2020. China says a chartered flight is currently bound for London to pick up a group of Chinese international students who have struggled to return home as COVID-19 spreads around the world. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan Nursing Home
In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, members of City Impact, a faith-based organization from Cedar Springs, sing and pray for residents and staff at Metron of Cedar Springs nursing home, in Cedar Springs, Mich. Administrators at Metron announced the nursing home has multiple residents and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Cory Morse
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
Don Angelo Riva celebrates a mass in an empty church after Italy's lockdown measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Carenno, Italy, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Henry sits in a bin as he and other homeless people rest at the Caledonian stadium downtown Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday April 2, 2020, after being rounded up by police in an effort to enforce a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. Many of them being addicted, are receiving methadone syrup from a local NGO, and were complaining about the lack of sanitizer and soap. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
Street artists are silhouetted against the rising sun as they perform on the near empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Czech Republic's government has approved further dramatic measures to try and stem the spread of the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay
Fabian Ramirez, 11, scavenges a trash container for vegetables with his family that were discarded at the "Mercado de Abasto," a market for vendors, during the fourth week of a quarantine to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, April 2, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Bolivia
City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan
Cars line up in the parking lot at a drive-thru food pantry at Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Thursday April 1, 2020. The National Guard helped distribute the food at the site which was run by Feeding America West Michigan. The pantry is one of many set up after the new coronavirus COVID-19 arrived in Michigan. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Neil Blake
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
APTOPIX Patriots Masks Assist
Palettes of N95 respirator masks are off-loaded from the New England Patriots football team's customized Boeing 767 jet on the tarmac, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, after returning from China. The Kraft family deployed the Patriots' team plane to China to fetch more than 1 million masks for use by front-line health care workers to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Jim Davis
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus as she takes a photo of blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, Friday, April 3, 2020. Beijing has reopened most public parks as the pace of new infections has slowed in China's capital though many are limiting the number of visitors per day or requiring advance purchase of admission tickets. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
Commuters wearing face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus are reflected in a mirror at a skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 3, 2020. Thailand's prime minister announced a nationwide 10 p.m.-to-4 a.m curfew starting Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A woman walks through an empty pedestrian crossing in the Ginza shopping district Friday, April 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
