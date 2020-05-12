The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 25,800 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 730 over the 25,070 reported Monday.
The 25,800 cases include 24,601 confirmed cases and 1,199 probable cases.
Danville now has 41 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, an increase of three from the previous day. Pittsylvania County's number remained unchanged at 17.
The state health department also reported 41 more COVID-19 deaths — 864 total confirmed and 47 probable.
The agency last month started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 171,239 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, and there have been 3,395 hospitalizations.
