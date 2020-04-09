The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 4,042 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 397 cases from the 3,645 reported yesterday. There have been 109 deaths, an increase of 34 since yesterday.
Danville reported four new cases for a total of 19, and Pittsylvania County added one case for a total of four. One of those cases in the county resulted in a death.
Also in Southside, Mecklenburg County is up to 25 cases as health department officials investigate an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
The VDH also said that 33,026 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 685 people have been hospitalized.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. yesterday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."
Sad info is not being shared about these people. I want to know where they been, Walmart or what. I also want to know more about this New York person. I must assume they left New York and brought the Virus here. Lack of reporting makes me wonder.
