A model manufactured home is in the works on Franklin Street as part of a project to offer affordable housing for home-buyers.
"It's still in the process of finishing up," said Gary Wasson, executive director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
The goal is to allow those interested in buying a manufactured home to view the model and determine whether to have one built for them. Such homes are prefabricated, built elsewhere and moved to the site of where they will be lived in.
"The plan is that once we get that up, we'll advertise and get people to come look at it," Wasson said.
Officials hope to build four more of the homes that would be moved to the sites in the neighborhood, with one constructed at the corner of Beauregard and Franklin streets and three more at Lee and Beauregard streets, said Kimberly Walker, director of housing education for the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Buyers will be able to choose features for their home, she said.
"They can choose the carpets, colors, the countertops," Walker said.
The homes will be targeted toward people making 120% or less of the city’s median household income of about $54,400 per year, which is roughly $65,280 annually or less.
However, they would be available for anyone interested, even if their income exceeds the threshold, Walker said.
Prices will range from about $115,000 to about $130,000, Wasson said. The homes will not be subsidized.
"They are no subsidies," he said. "We're trying to make them as affordable as possible."
The project is an opportunity to build new homes for first-time home buyers and fill up vacant lots in the Monument-Berryman area, he said.
The authority would sell the homes and the Center for Housing Education — which Walker heads — would set up financing for the transactions or buyers could seek out a lender on their own, Walker said.
The DRHA will make no money from selling the homes, Wasson said. DRHA will have a credit line with Virginia Community Capital, he said.
"They'll help us front the costs so when the house is sold, we'll pay off that loan," Wasson said. The buyer would pay back the DRHA, he added.
Virginia Community Capital is a "Community Development Financial Institution with a mission to create jobs, energize places, and promote an enhanced quality of life for Virginians," according to its website.
Officials hope to have all of the homes built within 12 months, Wasson said.
The homes will be built in Nashville, North Carolina, and Virginia Carolina Homes in Ringgold will be the retailer, Wasson said. They will be ordered when the buyer is approved for a mortgage and formally agrees to purchase the house, he said.
The project is a test case for the Virginia Housing Development Authority, said Danville Assistant City Manager Earl Reynolds.
"It's an experiment to see if this can be an option for some people to own their first home," Reynolds said. "VHDA launched this to see if it would work in other parts of the state."
The homes are in a good location in the city, Wasson said.
"It's within walking distance of the Community Market, Riverwalk," he said. "It would be a great place for a young family looking for a starter home."
Ernecia Coles, executive director of the Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation, agreed.
"This development is important not only for the restoration of the Tobacco Warehouse District's residential neighborhood but also for the provision of a quality homeownership option for families eager to stay in or take root in Danville — and just two blocks from the River District," she said.
