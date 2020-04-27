When prompted to recall her workload, Erica Skiddle — a sixth grade math teacher at Chatham Middle School — has to correct herself mid-sentence, resulting in a disappointed pause.
“I teach three classes. I have — or had — 20 kids in each class,” she said.
Cognizant of the educational challenges and bodily awkwardness that middle schoolers face, Skiddle didn’t think she wanted to teach this age group when she graduated from Averett University in 2018. But after interviewing for the job, she saw the junior high level as a place where she could do some good.
“I felt like I could be somebody to help them make that transition, somebody to be there for them,” Skiddle said.
In just her second year of teaching, Skiddle, 24, like so many other new teachers, is still learning how to be the best educator she can be. And she has fallen in love with being in a classroom with her students — the result of so much hard work and schooling on her part to finally become a teacher — only for the coronavirus pandemic to hit, upending the traditional structure of education and sending children across the country into online classrooms.
“I know we have summer, but you can prepare for summer. You know it’s coming,” said Skiddle, who’s now working online toward a master’s degree in teaching through the University of South Carolina. “This has been a bummer because you didn’t know it was coming. You didn’t get to tell them bye.”
For teachers still getting their feet wet in the profession, this isn’t at all what they imagined.
Allie Reid, a first-year math teacher at Chatham High School, brought a white board and Expo markers from her classroom and now virtually guides her algebra 1 students through problems from her living room.
“It was very stressful trying to uproot what our in-person class was,” she said.
Reid, 26, was still adjusting to being in charge of her own class, but she could see her growth in confidence from the first semester to the next.
“You kind of get into that groove and I got a hang of what I was doing, and then all of a sudden it changed,” said Reid, who graduated from Concord University in West Virginia before attending Averett for her master’s degree, graduating in spring 2019.
Mandi Bryant, 34, a first grade teacher at Kentuck Elementary School, had a similar experience. She said she asked a lot of questions during her first year teaching, seeking out advice and reassurance that she was doing well. Now in her second year, she was hoping to build on all that she had learned, but her year was cut short.
With in-person teaching put on hold for the time being, everybody is having to learn new ways to connect with students.
Bryant said she utilizes an app called ClassDojo, which was used regularly in school prior to the shutdown to help students set goals, but the app is getting a lot of use now as a means to communicate more with parents.
“We check in weekly, sometimes more than once a week, to make sure everyone’s doing OK,” said Bryant, who worked as a licensed practical nurse before going back to school for teaching, first at Danville Community College and later at Averett. “I still send parents links to new resources they can access from home to hopefully help keep the children engaged.”
Corey Williams, who attended Averett and Liberty University for his undergrad and graduate teaching degrees, respectively, already used a lot of technology and online resources in his 10th grade English classes at George Washington High School, so that transition has not been particularly difficult.
He laments, however, the fact that his normal lesson plans have taken a serious hit. He developed debate and media units that will now have to wait.
“It’s definitely a lot more watered down,” Williams said of the subject matter. “A lot of the fun activities I had planned for the end of the year, they’ve gotten scrapped.”
Williams, 26, said he learned so much about classroom management and building relationships with his students during his first year as a teacher. He called all of the adjustments “frustrating” and found the new methods of teaching to be somewhat impersonal.
“You don’t know what kids are going through on the other side of the screen,” he said. “They could be hungry and not know where their next meal is coming from, but I’m having to give all these assignments and set all these expectations.”
Despite that, Williams is hopeful that these circumstances will give him an opportunity to make future lessons more flexible.
“I’ve already got ideas in mind for how things will work in case of an emergency,” he said.
Bryant has embraced the new challenges, but she said the new methods of teaching cannot replace the feeling of actually being in the classroom. She misses standing in her doorway, greeting the children as they roam the halls.
“We’re like a little family in the classroom,” she said. “We’re together 180 days out of the year all day long, and I miss that family atmosphere with the children.”
Ever since her student teaching days, Skiddle has written letters to her students at the end of the academic year, personalizing each note with an anecdote or a success story for each child.
As the end of an unconventional school year draws closer, she is spending a lot of time writing her letters on pastel-colored note cards to each of her 60 students.
“They’ve become like your kids because you spend so much time with them,” she said. “I miss them more than anything. Just the ‘good mornings’ and the hugs, it’s kind of hard to not have that.”
Reid recognizes that forcing education online is less than ideal, but the responsibilities of being a teacher remain unchanged.
“I’ve always looked forward to teaching and helping people,” she said. “It’s always what I’ve wanted to do. Whatever way I have to do it, whether it’s in the classroom or if it’s online, my end goal is to basically help any student that wants the help.”
Still, after going through years of schooling to finally become teachers leading their own classrooms, the disappointment of not teaching in person lingers.
“I always told them I’d have their back no matter what,” Williams said of his students, “and then now, there’s only so much I can do.”
