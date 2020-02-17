The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a trip to Spain planned for October.
Travelers would depart on Oct. 7 for a nine to 11 day visit to Costa del Sol with an optional two-night extension tour to Madrid.
Trip highlights would include Granada, Alhambra Palace, Generalife, Seville, Plaza de Espana, Maria Luisa Park, Seville Cathedral and other sites, according to the chamber's website.
The optional Madrid extension would include a Madrid city tour, ancient buildings of the Barrio de la Moreria, the old Moorish Quarter and other sites.
The cost for the trip is $2,999 for those who register by March 31, with the post tour to Madrid an additional $599.
An informational meeting will be held at 12:15 p.m. on March 12 at the chamber's office at 8653 U.S. 29 in Blairs. There is no cost to attend the meeting but reservations are requested.
For more information about the trip, contact Donna Ashworth at chamber@dpchamber.org or at (434) 836-6990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.