The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a trip to Spain planned for October.

Travelers would depart on Oct. 7 for a nine to 11 day visit to Costa del Sol with an optional two-night extension tour to Madrid.

Trip highlights would include Granada, Alhambra Palace, Generalife, Seville, Plaza de Espana, Maria Luisa Park, Seville Cathedral and other sites, according to the chamber's website. 

The optional Madrid extension would include a Madrid city tour, ancient buildings of the Barrio de la Moreria, the old Moorish Quarter and other sites. 

The cost for the trip is $2,999 for those who register by March 31, with the post tour to Madrid an additional $599. 

An informational meeting will be held at 12:15 p.m. on March 12 at the chamber's office at 8653 U.S. 29 in Blairs. There is no cost to attend the meeting but reservations are requested.  

For more information about the trip, contact Donna Ashworth at chamber@dpchamber.org or at (434) 836-6990. 

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

