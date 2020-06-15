Man pleads guilty to role in Danville City Jail attack

In a video aired Monday morning in Danville Circuit Court, two men are seen punching and kicking Tyree Murphy while another man holds him and keeps him from escaping in the Danville City Jail in January.
One of the men, Richard Orlando Howerton, 30, pleaded guilty Monday morning to a charge of malicious wounding by mob. The move was part of a plea agreement in which Howerton avoided an additional charge of malicious wounding related to the incident.
Howerton, wearing a lime green jail uniform and orange jail flip flops, conferred with his attorney, Heath Sabin, when asked how he pleaded.
“Yeah,” he said at first, before specifying “guilty” when asked for clarification.
Danville Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Freier presented a portion of the video of the approximately 8-minute vicious jailhouse beating to the court.
In the video, one man holds Murphy while Howerton and another man take turns punching and kicking him. At a couple of points in the video, one of the men gets up on a table and kicks Murphy in the head.
The men punch Murphy in the side, face and head while he’s held.
Howerton faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
Murphy, 21, had been held in the Danville City Jail for slightly more than a week on charges related to the robberies of businesses in Danville and Caswell County, North Carolina, when the fight happened.
“Tyree Murphy, while incarcerated was assaulted by three other inmates,” detective C.B. Morris of the Danville Police Department wrote in a series of criminal complaints.
The two other men accused of attacking him are Dana Miguel Keith and Calvin Purnell Clark in the Jan. 23 fight. The fight was captured on jail video surveillance, the criminal complaint notes.
“The victim was punched, kicked and stomped numerous times causing sever [sic] bruising and swelling to his head, as well as some lacerations,” the complaints state.
Keith, 32, received five life sentences plus a dozen years for the double murder of DeMarkus Daron Whitehead, 20, and Breia Martonia Edmunds, 21, in 2017.
Clark, 61, was awaiting a hearing at the time of the fight on charges in the double shooting of a man and woman in a home early last year.
Howerton was serving three years on a firearms possession charge at the time of the fight, as well as time for probation violation.
Murphy was transferred to Sovah Health-Danville where he was treated and released that same day.
Keith and Clark both face charges of malicious wounding and malicious wounding by mob.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
