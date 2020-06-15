Man pleads guilty to role in Danville City Jail attack

In a video aired Monday morning in Danville Circuit Court, two men are seen punching and kicking Tyree Murphy while another man holds him and keeps him from escaping in the Danville City Jail in January.

One of the men, Richard Orlando Howerton, 30, pleaded guilty Monday morning to a charge of malicious wounding by mob. The move was part of a plea agreement in which Howerton avoided an additional charge of malicious wounding related to the incident.

Howerton, wearing a lime green jail uniform and orange jail flip flops, conferred with his attorney, Heath Sabin, when asked how he pleaded.

“Yeah,” he said at first, before specifying “guilty” when asked for clarification.

Danville Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Freier presented a portion of the video of the approximately 8-minute vicious jailhouse beating to the court.

In the video, one man holds Murphy while Howerton and another man take turns punching and kicking him. At a couple of points in the video, one of the men gets up on a table and kicks Murphy in the head.

The men punch Murphy in the side, face and head while he’s held.

Howerton faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.